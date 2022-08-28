In the south of Ukraine, the Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed two ammunition depots and two Russian strongholds

In southern Ukraine, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 35 Russian soldiers, two ammunition depots and 11 pieces of equipment. Russian strongholds were also under attack.

This was reported in the Operational Command "South".

Ukrainian combat aircraft struck three enemy strongholds in Soldatskyi and Oleksandrivka and in the area where the occupiers and their weapons were concentrated in Visokopillia.

Missile and artillery units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 35 Russian invaders in the south. They also destroyed the "Msta-B" howitzer, the "Nona" self-propelled artillery gun, nine units of armored and automotive equipment, two ammunition depots in Dudchany and Davydiv Brid in the Kherson region, and a field supply point in Voskresensky.