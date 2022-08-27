The occupiers shelled Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv at night

The Russian army shelled Kharkiv at night. A historic building — the house of merchant Adam Piotrovsky — and a school in the center of the city were damaged.

Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported about this.

There is no information about victims.

The Russians also searched Zaporizhzhia — 16 hits were reported the head of Oblast Administration Oleksandr Starukh. The occupiers hit infrastructure facilities in the Shevchenkivsky district of the city and near the regional center. There is also no information about the victims.