Norway has joined EU sanctions, which include a ban on gold imports from Russia

The Norwegian authorities announced the introduction of sanctions against the Russian regime and Putin. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted that the country joined the sanctions approved by the EU on July 21.

For the war against Ukraine, the Norwegian side imposed sanctions on 54 individuals and 10 legal entities, in particular on the mayor of Moscow Sergey Sobyanin and the head of Rostec Serhiy Chemezov, as well as on Sberbank.

The package imposes a ban on the purchase, import or transfer, directly or indirectly, of gold if it originates in Russia, and extends the ban on access to Norwegian ports. A ban on accepting funds from Russian citizens or individuals living in the Russian Federation, and legal entities or organizations established in the Russian Federation is introduced. It will also not accept funds to the accounts of legal entities or organizations established outside the EU or Norway, controlled by Russians or people living in Russia.

The list of goods and technologies that cannot be exported to the Russian Federation is also expanding. We are talking about goods and technologies of military-technical and oil-refining purposes.