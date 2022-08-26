Der Spiegel: Russian special services spied on Ukrainian military personnel undergoing training in Germany

German security services found out that Russian special services were monitoring Ukrainian military personnel who were training in the country to use Western weapons.

This is according to an investigation by the German newspaper Der Spiegel.

"The military counterintelligence service was recently able to observe what else Russian spies are capable of in Germany. As soon as the United States and Germany announced in the spring that Ukrainian soldiers would be trained to use Western weapons, such as the Panzerhaubitze 2000, Moscowʼs agents stepped up,” writes Der Spiegel.

German authorities suddenly noticed suspicious cars in front of military facilities in the cities of Grafenwoehr and Idar-Oberstein, where the American and German armed forces train Ukrainian recruits. Der Spiegel also writes that Russian spies could use special scanners to monitor the mobile phones of Ukrainians. Also, the military noticed mini-drones with cameras above the training grounds, after which they quickly disappeared.