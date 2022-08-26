The Ukrainian Armed Forces again hit the Daryivka bridge connecting Kherson and Nova Kakhovka

The Ukrainian Armed Forces struck the Daryivka bridge across the Ingulets River and attacked the concentration of the occupiers and their equipment in the Visokopillya area with Mi-8 helicopters.

This information was confirmed by the Operational Command South on August 26.

The operation of the bridge is currently stopped. After periodic strikes by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the Antonivsky highway bridge, the only detour route was the road through the Daryivka bridge.

The Daryivka bridge over the Ingulets river is located near the village of Daryivka, Kherson district, Kherson region, in the direction of Kakhovka HPP. It connects Kherson and Nova Kakhovka on the right bank of the Dnipro River.