”Ukroboronprom” and the General Staff have developed a program to equip troops with drones

The concern Ukroboronprom and the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the instructions of Commander-in-Chief Valery Zaluzhnyi, developed a program for the development of unmanned systems in the military and special services.

This was reported by the press service of Ukroboronprom.

In fact, the program will help to select and purchase for the troops proven and necessary drones for specific tasks.

During the development of the program, specialists systematized knowledge about the combat use of UAVs, processed data about the types and characteristics of UAVs and the ammunition required for them. The combat experience of Ukrainian drone operators was studied separately.

The program envisages a partnership with private UAV developers for the rapid production of drones for the needs of Ukraine.

The program has already been presented to Zaluzhny. Now its implementation is expected.