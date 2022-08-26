In occupied Berdyansk, the “deputy head of the traffic police” were blown up. The collaborator died

In the occupied Berdyansk of the Zaporizhzhia region, a collaborator — the "deputy chief" of the so-called traffic police, Oleksandr Kolesnikov, was blown up.
According to the occupation administration, an explosive device with striking elements went off on a tree near the fence of the
Kryvorizky Shakhtar health center. Kolesnikov was in the car at the time of the explosion.
Initially, it was reported that Kolesnikov was seriously injured and was hospitalized. Later, the occupation administration confirmed the death of the collaborator.