“Dynamo” learned the opponents in the group tournament of the Europa League 2022/23

By means of drawing lots for the 2022/23 Europa League group tournament took place in Istanbul on August 26. Dynamo Kyiv will represent Ukraine in the second most prestigious European Cup.

According to the results of the draw, the Blue and Whites will play in Group B with the French Rennes, the Turkish Fenerbahce and the Cypriot AEK Larnaca.

The matches of the first round of the Europa League are scheduled for September 8. The group stage will end on November 3.

The winners of the groups will advance to the 1/8 finals of the Europa League. The second-placed teams in the quartets will advance to the play-offs, where they will play the eight clubs that finished third in the Champions League group stage. The third-placed winners will be relegated to the Conference League and will play head-to-head matches against the eight second-placed clubs in the group stage of this tournament.