In Kyiv, students in 95% of schools will study in a mixed format

In Kyiv, 22 out of 421 municipal schools will work only online, since there are no shelters in them or within walking distance of them. All others (which is 95% of schools) will work in a mixed format.

This was reported by the mayor of the capital Vitaliy Klitschko on August 26.

All those who have expressed a desire to study face-to-face will have such an opportunity. Today there are 132 000 schoolchildren.

As for the examination of shelters, all schools in the capital have been checked already. In most of them, shelters are equipped with chairs, desks, there are also lying places, play rooms, bathrooms. A total of 145 000 people can be accommodated in the shelters.