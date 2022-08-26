“Money is not a priority.” Baykar Makina stated that it will not sell its weapons to Russia

The military company Baykar Makina has stated that it will not sell the Turkish Bayraktar TB2 attack and reconnaissance drones and other products of its production to Russia for any money. The company values relations with Ukraine.

The CEO of the company Khaluk Bayraktar said this to BBC Russian.

According to him, Turkish drones make a "contribution to Ukraineʼs struggle for independence, and the company is ready to contribute to this."

"Money is not a priority for us. Money and material resources have never been the goal of our business," Haluk emphasized, motivating the refusal to cooperate with the Russian Federation.

"Our friendship and cooperation with Ukraine has been going on for many years. Therefore, no matter how much money they offer us, frankly, there is no question of handing them [Russian drones] over to them in this situation," Bayraktar noted, calling Russiaʼs aggression unfair.

"Nothing will overshadow our cooperation with Ukraine, regardless of the amount offered, our position on this matter is clear," the companyʼs general director summarized.

Earlier, Russian dictator Putin allegedly offered Turkish President Recep Erdogan to cooperate with Baykar Makina.