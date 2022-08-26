A residential building collapsed in the center of Lviv at night. There are no victims

Around 01:30 a.m. in Lviv, at 23 Svoboda Avenue, an apartment building — an architectural monument — partially collapsed, no one was injured.

This was reported by the head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration Maksym Kozytskyi and the press service of the State Emergency Service.

The collapse destroyed three apartments and two non-residential buildings. 12 people were evacuated from the house, including a 4-year-old child.

Rescuers were clearing the rubble together with dog handlers. As of 04:57, the work was completed. The bodies of the dead, injured or injured were not found under the rubble. The residents of the destroyed building did not need to be evacuated.

The likely cause of the collapse in the city council is called the reconstruction of a neighboring building at 21 Svoboda Avenue. The legality of these works is being checked.

"Construction work was carried out in the yard of the neighboring house. There is a declaration for the start of repair work. According to the residents, for a month the builders removed the wall, which was tangent to house No. 23 and was the support of this house. This could reduce the bearing capacity of the building and lead to a collapse. But I emphasize, the conclusions must be made by the project company, which will work on site today. Now we are finding out which company carried out the works and who owns this plot, where they were carried out," stated Iryna Marunyak, the deputy mayor for housing and communal services.

In total, there are 14 apartments in a three-story residential building at 23 Svoboda Avenue. Gas and electricity throughout the house were temporarily turned off.