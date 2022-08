In the Zaporizhzhia region, the Russian army shelled the city of Orihiv and its surrounding settlements.

Oleksandr Starukh, the head of oblast administration, reported this.

The Russians fired from artillery, the shelling continued for several hours in a row, a 17-year-old boy was killed — he was seriously wounded and died on the way to the hospital. Another 66-year-old woman from the village of Preobrazhenka was seriously injured.