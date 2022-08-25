The Air Forces: Russia simulated airstrikes many times on Ukraineʼs Independence Day

On the Independence Day of Ukraine, August 24, the Russians carried out many simulated airstrikes.

Yurii Hnat, the spokesman of the Air Force Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, reported on this during a briefing on August 25.

"Yesterday, despite a large number of air alarms, no major missile activity was recorded, but a major aviation activity was recorded. About 200 flights during the day on August 24. The enemy mainly used Tu-22 M3 long-range bombers, which carry Kh-22 missiles, to attack Ukraine. [...] Eight “strikes” of these missiles were recorded, and the enemy also used Tornado rocket launchers. The number of alarms is due to the fact that, in addition to missile strikes, Russia carried out many simulated flights. For example, departures of a group of aircraft mainly from the airfield "Shaykovka" [Kaluga region] and the region of the north of the Caspian Sea. Planes took off, performed maneuvers in the air, simulated a missile strike. At such a time, of course, air alarms were announced," Yurii Hnat noted.

Around the borders of Ukraine there is a group of more than 400 combat aircraft of the Russian Federation, 360 helicopters (of which more than 150 are attack). Russia constantly uses fighter jets that control the airspace of the Russian Federation, Belarus, the occupied territories and the waters of the seas. Also, A50 long-range radar detection planes are constantly in the sky, which ensure the actions of the Russian aviation.