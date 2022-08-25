Germany has approved winter energy-saving measures. The country is reducing its dependence on Russian gas

The German government has approved a set of energy-saving measures for the winter, which will limit the use of lighting and heating. The country aims to cut gas use by 2% with new regulations.

This is reported by the BBC.

Germanyʼs economy minister said the rules could save private households, companies and the public sector around €10.8 billion over two years.

So, starting in September, public buildings, with the exception of hospitals, will be heated to no more than 19 degrees Celsius, and heating may be completely turned off in entrances, corridors, and lobbies. Public monuments and buildings will also not be illuminated, and businesses may be prohibited from lighting up their shops at night.

Private pool heating may also be prohibited. And the country will prioritize coal and oil cargo over passenger rail, which means passengers will have to wait.

"Now we have a shortage of rails. This means that if additional fuel shipments are temporarily needed, we will have to prioritize them," noted Transport Minister Volker Wissing.

Germany also plans to run advertising campaigns to tell local residents how they can reduce their own consumption. And amid fears of winter shortages, the country is building two LNG terminals on the North Sea coast to improve storage.

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said that his country wants to "free itself from the vices of Russian energy imports as soon as possible." But he added: “Overall, [the new] measures save energy. However, not so much that we can sit back and say, "Thatʼs enough for now."

Such government decisions are part of efforts to reduce the countryʼs dependence on Russian gas. Before Russia invaded Ukraine, Germany received 55% of its gas from the Russian Federation, but now it has reduced this share to 35% and has promised to completely stop imports. Nevertheless, Germany remains a huge market for Moscow and paid almost €9 billion for Russian oil and gas in the first two months of the war. Russia, in turn, has cut gas flows through the key Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline to Germany to 40% of capacity, raising fears it could shut off the taps this winter.

Most of the member states of the European Union have committed to voluntarily reduce the use of gas by 15% this winter. Spain has already introduced regulations limiting the use of air conditioning and heating systems in public and large commercial buildings. The Swiss Electricity Commission generally recommended that households stock up on candles in case of power outages due to supply changes in Russia.