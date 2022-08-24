The EU recognized Ukraineʼs fulfillment of one of the conditions for starting membership negotiations

The European Union recognized that Ukraine has fulfilled one of the conditions for starting negotiations on EU membership. It is about appointing the winner of the competition to the position of the head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office.

EU Ambassador to Ukraine Matti Maasikas said this in an interview with " European Truth ".

"I want to note that now the Ukrainian authorities are advancing as quickly as possible precisely according to the criteria for fighting corruption and implementing judicial reform. You have finally appointed the head of the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAP)," he said.

According to him, the condition for appointing the head of the SAP has been fulfilled. Maasikas noted that Ukraine has also made progress in judicial reform, in particular the relaunch of the High Council of Justice and the High Qualification Commission of Judges.

"The selection process of the new head of NABU is ready to be launched. There is also a positive development in the search for a new head of the asset recovery agency. You know that the corrupt image of Ukraine in the world was one of the problems faced by your state. And I am very glad that there is rapid progress in this area," he emphasized.