The court seized two hotels in the center of Lviv and Kyiv. They belonged to the Russian chain

The Galician District Court of Lviv seized two hotels in the center of Lviv and Kyiv. They belonged to the Russian chain, and their total value is almost a billion hryvnias.

The press service of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office writes about this.

"The hotel chain belongs to an enterprise whose beneficial owners are citizens of the Russian Federation. The companyʼs corporate rights for the total amount of over UAH 100 million have also been seized," the report says.

According to the sources of "Babel" in the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office (PGO), it is about the hotel "Dniester" in Lviv and the hotel "Lybid" in Kyiv.

Currently, the issue of transferring the seized hotels to ARMA is being resolved. The investigation revealed that officials of the hotel management company forged official documents and received a controlling stake in the chain.