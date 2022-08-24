“Rating”: The number of supporters of independence in Ukraine reached almost 100%

The number of supporters of independence in Ukraine reached almost 100%. These are record figures for the entire history of surveys.

This is stated in the study of the "Rating" group for August 17-18, 2022.

97% of Ukrainians answered that they would support the declaration of Ukraineʼs independence. Only 1% stated that they were against it. Earlier, there were a little more than 80% supporters of independence, and by 2014, in general, a little more than 60%.

The vast majority of those interviewed identify themselves as citizens of Ukraine, only a few still consider themselves a "Soviet person".

When asked what three words Ukrainians use to describe the future of Ukraine, the respondents most often used the words "independent", "free" and "prosperous".