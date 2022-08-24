The Armed Forces of Ukraine have already eliminated almost 46 000 Russian soldiers

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, the Ukrainian military has eliminated almost 46 000 Russian soldiers. The Russians also lost almost two thousand tanks.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine writes about this on its Facebook page.

Over the past 24 hours, the Russian army has lost 150 soldiers, three tanks, five combat vehicles, three artillery systems, one air defense unit, one helicopter, two drones and 10 vehicles.

Since February 24, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have destroyed the most Russian armored fighting vehicles (4 243) and motor vehicles (3 160).