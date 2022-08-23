Zelensky denied rumors about Zaluzhnyʼs possible resignation

President Volodymyr Zelensky denied rumors about plans to transfer the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Valeriy Zaluzhny to another position.

He said about this at a press conference following the results of the Crimean Platform summit.

"I do not plan to transfer Zaluzhny anywhere. It is very important that commanders work in different directions. These are Zaluzhny, and [Commander of the Operational Command "South" Andriy] Kovalchuk, and [Commander of the Ground Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Oleksandr] Syrskyi, I donʼt want to name them all. This team exists, it works. The key indicator is that we are holding on [on our positions]. So the rating [of our command] is high. When we win, it will be the highest grade," the president said.

Previously, information appeared in the mass media about the possible resignation of Zaluzhny from the position of commander-in-chief and appointment to the position of Minister of Defense.