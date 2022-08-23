WSJ: US warns Turkish business of sanctions for cooperation with blacklisted Russians

On August 22, the US Treasury Department sent letters to the American Chamber of Commerce in Turkey and the Turkish Association of Industry and Business, warning of the risk of being sanctioned for cooperation with Russians who are on sanctions lists.

The Wall Street Journal writes about it.

The letter states that individuals or legal entities that provide material support to sanctioned Russians and their companies are at risk of US sanctions. This also applies to Turkish banks that cooperate with Russian sanctioned financial institutions.

This written warning is an intensification of US efforts to force Turkish institutions to comply with international sanctions against Russia for the war in Ukraine.

US officials have repeatedly said that Turkey has become a haven for Russian assets, does not support collective sanctions and increases trade with Russia, despite calls from allies.