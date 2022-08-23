Canada is imposing new sanctions against Russia, and Germany has announced another aid package for Ukraine

Canada imposes sanctions against another 62 Russian individuals and one defense sector organization.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced this during the Crimean Platform on August 23.

In the list of the sanctioned (full list is here and here ):

Deputy Minister of Justice of Russia Oleg Sviridenko;

"head of the government of the DPR" Vitaliy Khotsenko;

Governor of Bryansk Region Oleksandr Bogomaz;

Governor of the Kursk Region, Roman Starovoit;

owner of the Kalashnikov concern Alan Lushnikov;

First Deputy Chief of Military Intelligence of the Russian General Staff, Vladimir Alekseev;

Rostech officials;

Avtomatika concern.

Also, Canada will allocate approximately $3 million for two projects to reform the defense sector of Ukraine, reports Ukrinform.

$2.2 million will go to the Canadian-Ukrainian police development project, which has been implemented in Ukraine for several years and provides targeted support to the National Police, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the State Emergency Service, in particular in the form of necessary equipment. Aid is also provided to improve police response to sexual violence and to expand psychological support for police officers.

Canada will allocate another $730,000 to reform the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

In addition, during a speech at the Crimean Platform, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that Canada and Germany agreed on a new package of military aid to Ukraine. It includes air defense systems, missile systems, and ammunition.