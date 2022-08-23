The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed two enemy ammunition depots and two command posts in the Kherson region

In the Kherson region, the Ukrainian military destroyed two ammunition depots and two command posts of the Russian occupiers.

This is reported by the operational command "South".

We are talking about the ammunition warehouse and command post of the 247th Airborne Assault Regiment in Chornobaiivka, as well as the command post of the 331st Parachute Airborne Regiment in Novovoskresenske and another ammunition warehouse in Blahodatne.

So far, it has been established that the occupiers suffered personnel losses in the number of 23 invaders. In addition, the Russians did not count one T-72 tank and a light armored tractor.