Ukraine submitted a number of urgent demands to the European Court of Human Rights to protect the defenders of Mariupol

Ukraine submitted a number of urgent demands to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) regarding the defenders of Azovstal, among them the prohibition of a military "tribunal" and torture.

This is stated in a joint statement of the Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which asks to apply "Rule 39" in the case.

"Ukraine demands that urgent measures be taken to prevent the use of Ukrainian defenders in any kind of so-called "tribunals" and other show courts staged by the Russian invaders," the statement reads.

Separately, Ukraine appealed to the ECHR with a demand to compel Russia to provide information on the maintenance and medical care needed by Ukrainian prisoners of war.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, emphasizes that the defenders of Mariupol are combatants, legal participants in hostilities, therefore, in case of capture, they receive the status of prisoners of war, which requires proper treatment based on the Geneva Convention.

"Conducting any trials of prisoners of war for propaganda purposes is prohibited and is equated to war crimes. We appeal to the world to use all available mechanisms to protect our prisoners of war and bring the Russian Federation and specific individuals to justice for their crimes," the minister stated.

These demands were submitted within the framework of the international case "Ukraine v. Russia" regarding the violation of human rights.

"Our position is clear: they are prisoners of war, no trial can be held against them. We expect that the ECHR will carefully consider and grant Ukraineʼs request," the Deputy Minister of Justice, Iryna Mudra, added.