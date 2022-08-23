”Ukrzaliznytsia” launched two modernized passenger trains. One of them has double-decker cars

On August 23, Ukrzaliznytsia launched two modernized passenger trains on the route Kyiv — Rivne — Lutsk and Kyiv — Bila Tserkva.
This is reported by the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine.
A modernized Skoda electric train will travel from Kyiv to Lutsk via Rivne. It consists of 6 double-decker cars, has 636 seats and can transport about 40 thousand passengers per month. And on the Kyiv — Bila Tserkva route, a suburban electric train appeared, which was updated as part of the Kyiv City Express project. It will run on the busiest direction of Kyiv oblast — Fastivskyi.
Both trains are inclusive. They provide convenient transportation of passengers with children and cyclists.
- On August 11, Ukrzaliznytsia announced the launch of its own mobile application for ticket sales and passenger information. Intercity+ train No. 745/746 Kyiv — Slavske will also return to the track. The first flight will take place on August 24, the Independence Day of Ukraine.