”Ukrzaliznytsia” launched two modernized passenger trains. One of them has double-decker cars

On August 23, Ukrzaliznytsia launched two modernized passenger trains on the route Kyiv — Rivne — Lutsk and Kyiv — Bila Tserkva.

This is reported by the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine.

A modernized Skoda electric train will travel from Kyiv to Lutsk via Rivne. It consists of 6 double-decker cars, has 636 seats and can transport about 40 thousand passengers per month. And on the Kyiv — Bila Tserkva route, a suburban electric train appeared, which was updated as part of the Kyiv City Express project. It will run on the busiest direction of Kyiv oblast — Fastivskyi.

Both trains are inclusive. They provide convenient transportation of passengers with children and cyclists.