A gas field was found near the coast of Cyprus

TotalEnergies and Eni have announced the discovery of a large gas field off the coast of Cyprus. They are developing the Cronos-1 well.

Reuters writes about it.

For the first time, the island found a gas field near its shores in 2011, which was then named Aphrodite. Since then, it has been developed by the American company Chevron.

"Preliminary estimates indicate the presence of approximately 2.5 trillion cubic feet [over 70 billion cubic meters] of gas with significant additional potential to be explored with a further exploration well in the area," Eni stated in a statement on the latest discovery.

This is already the third offshore gas find in the waters off Cyprus, and all of them have not yet been developed. This is important for the EU, because now they are actively looking for alternative gas supplies in order to refuse to buy it from Russia.

Cyprusʼ energy ministry said Cyprus and companies "are already working on ways to accelerate and optimize the use of this new discovery to contribute to Europeʼs efforts to improve its energy security."