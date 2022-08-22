Lithuania has strengthened border protection with Russiaʼs Kaliningrad oblast

Lithuania has strengthened the protection of the water and land border with the Russian Kaliningrad oblast.

This was announced by the Minister of the Interior, Agne Bilotaite, during a visit to the port city of Klaipeda.

According to her, against the background of the militarization of the Russian region and threats from the Russian Federation, Lithuania has updated its radar systems and patrol boats. Bilotaite added that it is important for Lithuania to ensure the protection of the Klaipėda port, as the terminal that accepts liquefied natural gas and "other strategically important objects" are located here.

The authorities of Klaipeda also prepared 38 shelters in case of Russian aggression.