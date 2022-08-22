Public transport will be stopped in Kramatorsk and Slovyansk for three days

In part of the territory of Donetsk region, additional restrictions are introduced in the period from August 23 to 25. Residents of the region were banned from mass entry, and public transport will be stopped in Kramatorsk and Slovyansk.

The mayor of Kramatorsk, Oleksandr Goncharenko, and the head of the Slovʼyansk military-civil administration, Vadym Lyakh, reported this.

The authorities warned of possible provocations and shelling by the occupiers on Flag Day and Independence Day.

From August 23, public transport will not run in Kramatorsk and Slovyansk, businesses, retail outlets, post offices and banks will be closed.

Also, humanitarian aid will not be distributed on these days and all evacuation flights will be postponed. Rescuers, police and medics will work in an intensified mode.