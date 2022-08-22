Public transport will be stopped in Kramatorsk and Slovyansk for three days

In part of the territory of Donetsk region, additional restrictions are introduced in the period from August 23 to 25. Residents of the region were banned from mass entry, and public transport will be stopped in Kramatorsk and Slovyansk.
The mayor of Kramatorsk, Oleksandr Goncharenko, and the head of the Slovʼyansk military-civil administration, Vadym Lyakh, reported this.
The authorities warned of possible provocations and shelling by the occupiers on Flag Day and Independence Day.
From August 23, public transport will not run in Kramatorsk and Slovyansk, businesses, retail outlets, post offices and banks will be closed.
Also, humanitarian aid will not be distributed on these days and all evacuation flights will be postponed. Rescuers, police and medics will work in an intensified mode.
- The city authorities of Kyiv also call on the residents of the city this week to be especially vigilant and immediately go to shelter after the air alarm signal. In the coming days, there are possible threats of missile and bomb attacks by the Russian military on decision-making centers, military facilities, defense industry facilities, critical infrastructure and nearby residential areas, as well as facilities that ensure the populationʼs livelihood during the celebration National Flag Day of Ukraine and Independence Day of Ukraine.