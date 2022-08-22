The Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down 10 air targets, including one helicopter, over the past day

The Ukrainian military destroyed 10 air targets of the Russians over the past day. Among them was the Ka-52 helicopter.

The Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine writes about this on its Facebook page.

"On August 21, anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed seven operational-tactical level unmanned aerial vehicles, two “Kalibr” cruise missiles and a Ka-52 helicopter belonging to the Russian occupiers," they stated.

In addition, the Ukrainian aviation made about ten strikes on concentrations of Russians and equipment.