At least 50 people have died in severe floods in India

In India, monsoon rains have caused floods and landslides. At least 50 people have died in the north and east of the country over the past three days.

Reuters writes about it.

At least 36 people have died in the Himalayan state of Himachal Pradesh over the past three days, a state government official told reporters.

Four people were killed in the neighboring state of Uttarakhand. Another 13 are considered missing.

“We have deployed choppers to rescue people who are stuck in remote areas due to rain related incidents. The rescue operation is happening on full swing,” said Uttarakhand Disaster Management official Ranjit Kumar Sinha.

There are also casualties in the eastern state of Odisha. There, at least six people became victims of torrential rains. The authorities evacuated 120,000 residents of the state from the affected areas.

Officials in Ramgarh district in the eastern state of Jharkhand said five people were swept away by the overflowing Nalkari River. According to district official Madhvi Mishra, four bodies have already been recovered.