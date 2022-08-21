Special Operations Forces fighters detained two Ukrainians mobilized in the “LNR”. They decided to surrender in advance and turned to the Armed Forces

Fighters of the Special Operations Forces met and brought to a safe place two citizens of Ukraine who were subject to forced mobilization in the "LNR".

This is reported by InformNapalm.

The men mobilized in the pseudo-republic decided to surrender in advance and turned to the Ukrainian army themselves. Prior to this, the serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Vitaly Ovcharenko recorded an appeal to people who are forced to fight against Ukraine in the "DNR" and "LNR".

In this video, Vitaly called on those mobilized for the Russian army in Donbas to surrender to the Armed Forces of Ukraine and called on men from the "DNR" and "LNR" and their relatives to contact him on social networks.

"Yes, of course, until the end of the war, you will have to stay in the protected territory. But the main thing is that after the war, those who surrender because of me will receive amnesty and a minor suspended sentence," Ovcharenko noted.

Two citizens of Ukraine mobilized by the Russians wrote to Vitaly. A soldier of the Armed Forces agreed with them on the time and place of the meeting. The men were met there and evacuated to a safe place. By agreement, they will not take part in hostilities. They were given shelter and the opportunity to return to a peaceful life far from the front line.

InformNapalm showed how this operation took place: