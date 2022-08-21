Two Russians and one Ukrainian were detained in Albania, who tried to get to a military plant

In Albania, two Russians and one Ukrainian woman tried to get to the military factory in the city of Gramshi. They were detained. Two soldiers who tried to stop the violators were wounded.

This is reported by Reuters.

"Three citizens with Russian and Ukrainian passports tried to enter the territory of the enterprise. The officers who guarded the plant reacted immediately, but during the attempt to stop the three foreigners, two of our servicemen were injured," the Ministry of Defense of Albania reported.

The agency added that three violators were detained. Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama said that these people are suspected of espionage.

The Ministry of Defense also reported that one of the detainees, a 24-year-old Russian citizen, entered the territory of the military plant in Gramshi and tried to take photographs. When the guards tried to stop the man, he used some kind of spray against them.

Not far from the factory, law enforcement officers detained a Chevrolet car in which a 33-year-old Russian citizen and a 25-year-old Ukrainian citizen were traveling. These people were also arrested.

Two wounded soldiers were taken to a hospital in Tirana. Their lives are not in danger.