The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Austria summoned a Russian diplomat who called for the extermination of Ukrainians

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Austria summoned the Russian ambassador to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov. The day before, he published a tweet in which he called for the extermination of Ukrainians.
This was announced by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Twitter.
"We are outraged by the inhumane statements of the Russian permanent representative and his attempts to put into perspective what cannot be put into perspective. We stand for freedom of speech. But we can also take a firm stand against such provocative statements," the agency said.
Therefore, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned Ulyanov to its office on Sunday.
- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine demands that Austria expel from the country the permanent representative of the Russian Federation to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov. He urged to show "no mercy to the Ukrainian population."
- On his page, Ulyanov responded to President Volodymyr Zelenskyʼs tweet thanking the US for another military aid package. The Russian diplomat wrote: "No mercy for the Ukrainian population!"
- He later deleted the tweet and explained that his words had been misinterpreted. According to him, he meant that the United States, providing military aid, and Zelensky, who refuses to negotiate, do not show "any mercy towards the Ukrainian people."