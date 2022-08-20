Deputy Prime Minister Fedorov: Ukraine has already received 100 drones for the “Drone Army” project, the same number is needed

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov reported that Ukraine has already received 100 long-distance drones for the Drone Army project. In order to completely cover the state border and the front line, the same amount is needed.

He told about this in an interview with Ukrinform.

According to Fedorov, there are currently almost 2.5 thousand kilometers of front lines in Ukraine. There is also the depth of the front, which is divided into four equal lines. The first line is up to three kilometers, and the second, third, and fourth lines are 60, 70, and 120 kilometers, respectively.

"We need up to 10,000 drones for a three-kilometer zone. These are small "birds" that can be used in everyday life. They are needed for urban combat and reconnaissance at short distances. Other lines require large drones that fly long distances. We have already contracted more than 200 such drones," Fedorov said.

He stated that approximately 100 such drones have already arrived in Ukraine, and the same number will arrive by the end of October — beginning of November.