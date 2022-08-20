The Ukrainian Armed Forces shot down four Caliber missiles over Dnipropetrovsk oblast

The Ukrainian Air Defense Forces shot down four Russian Caliber cruise missiles over Dnipropetrovsk oblast.

This was reported by the head of Oblast Military Administration Valentyn Reznichenko.

The Russians tried to attack the region around 10 AM on August 20.

Earlier that night, the occupiers shelled Dnipropetrovsk oblast — they struck the Nikopol and Kryvyy Rih districts. Nikopol district was fired upon three times during the night. In Nikopol itself, 9 private houses, solar panels, and power lines were damaged.

The Russians hit the Marganets community with Grad missiles and barrel artillery. Several buildings and a gas pipeline were damaged in Apostolove community of Kryvyy Rih district. People were not affected.