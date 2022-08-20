The Russians shelled Kharkiv and the region with rockets at night — five people were injured

This night, the Russians once again launched rocket attacks on critical infrastructure facilities in the city of Kharkiv and in Kharkiv oblast.

This was reported by Oleg Syniegubov, the head of Oblast Military Administration.

Around 1 AM, hits of two rockets at an infrastructure facility in the Slobidsky district of Kharkiv were recorded. One building was damaged. Previously, there were no casualties.

Missile strikes on infrastructure facilities of Kharkiv and Chuguyiv districts of the oblast were also recorded that night. The extent of the destruction is being clarified. Previously, there were also no casualties.

In addition, during the past day, the Russian occupiers shelled the settlements of Kharkiv, Bogodukhiv, Chuguyiv and Izyum districts. Private houses and commercial buildings were damaged. In the Kharkiv district, a country cooperative was fired upon.

According to the Center for Emergency Medical Assistance, 5 civilians were hospitalized with injuries during the day. A 62-year-old woman was injured in the Bogodukhiv district, and two men, 59 and 66 years old, were injured in the Kharkiv district.

In the Izyum district, a 50-year-old man was blown up by a landmine while working in the field on a tractor.