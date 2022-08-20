In Melitopol, explosions rang out at the occupiersʼ military base near the airfield

On the night of August 20, powerful explosions rang out in the temporarily occupied Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia oblast.

The legitimate mayor of the city, Ivan Fedorov, said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces hit one of the Russian military bases, which the occupiers are trying to restore near the airfield.

"The collaborators immediately reported to the ʼelder brotherʼ that their air defense system had worked. It worked so well that the smoke is still coming. However, if the Russians have such air defense systems, the Armed Forces of Ukraine will definitely get them as soon as possible," Fedorov noted.

The occupiers claim four explosions. Ukrainian troops tried to hit the city, but the anti-aircraft defense allegedly worked, writes the Russian propaganda media RIA Novosti.