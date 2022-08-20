In the first half of the year, the number of divorces in Ukraine halved

Almost 104,000 couples got married in Ukraine in the first six months of 2022. At the same time, 7,600 divorces were registered.

This is reported by the Ministry of Justice.

They emphasized that in the first half of the year there were almost half as many divorces as last year.

"Yes, in the first half of 2022, the state registration bodies of civil status records compiled 103,903 records of marriage and 7,632 records of divorce," the message reads.

According to the Ministry of Justice, for the same period in 2021, 85,960 marriages and 13,153 divorces were registered.