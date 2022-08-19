The NBU allowed banks to sell precious metals in order to reduce the demand for foreign currency

From August 19, the National Bank of Ukraine allowed banks to sell precious metals to clients with physical delivery to the branch.

The NBU reported this on August 19.

Such a decision will help to stabilize the situation in the cash currency market — because Ukrainians will have an additional alternative — to keep money in bank metals instead of buying currency. So the demand for cash foreign currency will be partially reoriented.

Previously, banks were able to sell bank metals to customers only in branches located in territories under threat of occupation.