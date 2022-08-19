The NBU allowed banks to sell precious metals in order to reduce the demand for foreign currency

From August 19, the National Bank of Ukraine allowed banks to sell precious metals to clients with physical delivery to the branch.
The NBU reported this on August 19.
Such a decision will help to stabilize the situation in the cash currency market — because Ukrainians will have an additional alternative — to keep money in bank metals instead of buying currency. So the demand for cash foreign currency will be partially reoriented.
Previously, banks were able to sell bank metals to customers only in branches located in territories under threat of occupation.
- On July 21, the National Bank of Ukraine adjusted the official exchange rate of the hryvnia to the US dollar by 25% — to UAH 36.56/US dollar. The regulator explained that this will make it possible to increase the competitiveness of Ukrainian manufacturers, bring exchange rates closer to different groups of businesses and the population, and support the stability of the economy in wartime conditions.