The occupiers formed a “Сouncil of Ministers” in the captured part of the Kharkiv oblast. It was headed by the former mayor of Krasnodar

The occupiers formed a "Council of Ministers" in the captured part of the Kharkiv oblast. It was headed by a Russian citizen — the former mayor of Krasnodar, Andriy Aleksienko.

As the Kremlin media reports, the corresponding "decree" was issued by the so-called head of the occupation administration, Vitaly Ganchev.

"Appoint Andriy Anatoliyovych Alekseyenko as the first deputy head of the military-civilian administration of the Kharkiv oblast — the head of the Council of Ministers of the Kharkiv oblast," the "document" says.

Prior to this, the Krasnodar city council approved the resignation of Aleksienko.