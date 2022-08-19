WP: The Russian FSB was preparing two puppet governments for Ukraine — headed by Yanukovych and his former associates

During Russiaʼs full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Russian Federal Security Service prepared two puppet governments — led by fugitive President Viktor Yanukovych for Kyiv and his former allies for southeastern Ukraine.

This is stated in the material of The Washington Post.

Ukrainian intelligence told the publication that the Russians planned to first capture Kyiv and install a puppet government there. This would cause a domino effect, and the Russians would begin to increase their presence in the regions.

For the occupation, the Russians prepared at least two options for puppet governments. In Ukraine, it is believed that in this way Putin wanted to have several options.

One group headed by Yanukovych was in Belarus. He arrived there on March 7. After that, Yanukovych wrote an open letter to Zelensky, in which he called on him to stop the war, surrender and sign peace agreements. Ukrainian intelligence assures that during the week the head of Yanukovychʼs security spoke at least three times with a senior FSB officer who dealt with Ukraine.

Yanukovych himself did not respond to journalistsʼ inquiries, and his ally, ex-prime minister Azarov, called statements about plans to return Yanukovych to power in Ukraine "nonsense."

The second group was prepared by the Russians for the occupied territories of southeastern Ukraine. Former associates of Yanukovych were included in it, among whom was ex-Deputy Oleg Tsarev. In a comment to journalists, Tsarev said that in the first weeks of the war, he was even near Kyiv with "friends", whom he refused to name. At the same time, he denied that he had any agreements on the eve of the invasion.