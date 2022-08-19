The Security Service of Ukraine detained two Russian agents in the Donetsk oblast.

This was reported in the press service of the SSU.

One of the detainees is a Russian citizen. Five years ago, he did his military service in Kostroma. The Russian FSB transferred him to Ukraine. He lived in Donetsk under the guise of a civilian and conducted reconnaissance and subversive operations. The criminal was exposed in Druzhkivka.

Another agent was found by the SSU counterintelligence in the city of Bilytske, Donetsk oblast. He "reported" to the occupiers about the routes for the movement of military equipment in the front-line areas.

So far, both detainees have been informed of suspicions of committing crimes. Russian agents are being held in custody.