NATO Secretary General will take part in the Crimean Platform summit

NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg, will take part in the summit of the Crimean Platform, which will be held on August 23.

This is discussed on the website of the Alliance.

The summit will be held in a virtual format. Stoltenbergʼs speech is scheduled for 14:50 Kyiv time. The Secretary Generalʼs speech will also be broadcast on NATOʼs official website.

Last year, NATO was represented by Deputy Secretary General, Mircea Joane. Then he personally came to Kyiv.

Not only 48 member states of the "Crimean Platform", but also representatives of the states of Asia, Latin America, and Africa will be invited to the summit on August 23.