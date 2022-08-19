In Poland, the probable cause of the mass plague of fish in the Oder River has been established

According to the Minister of the Environment of Poland, Anna Moskva, researchers found a large number of rare "golden" algae in water samples from the Oder River. They could be the cause of the mass death of fish in the river.

This is reported by PAP.

"Their flowering can cause the appearance of toxins that kill aquatic organisms — fish and molluscs, but they are harmless to humans," explained Anna Moskva.

She added that scientists confirmed that "golden" algae bloomed in the river.

“We are currently investigating the toxins that the algae produce... We are also investigating the root cause of the bloom. Undoubtedly, meteorological conditions, in particular drought and low water level, could contribute to this," noted the Minister of the Environment of Poland.