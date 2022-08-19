National Health Service of Ukraine explained how e-referrals from a doctor work

A patient who has received an e-referral should not print it. And the medical facility has no right to refuse to provide medical services.

This was reported by the National Health Service of Ukraine.

At the same time, during martial law, doctors can issue both electronic and paper referrals. A doctor can issue a paper referral if the medical facility does not have access to the Electronic Health Care System or electricity. It is just as valid.

If the patient has an e-referral, the main thing is that he provide a valid referral number — read it from SMS or write this number on a separate sheet.

Since August 1, electronic prescriptions for antibiotics have been in effect in Ukraine. The transition will take place gradually, at first prescriptions will be issued both in electronic form and duplicated on a paper form.

📌 If a medical institution refuses to provide a service without a printed e-direction, then it is worth:

- contact the chief physician;

– call the National Health Service of Ukraine contact center at number 1677 (https://t.me/NSZU_gov/1199).