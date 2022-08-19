Reuters: The US is preparing another $800 million package of military aid to Ukraine

The administration of US President Joe Biden is preparing to allocate another $800 million military aid package to Ukraine. It can be announced as early as August 19.

Reuters writes about it.

According to the agency, Biden is authorizing the aid using his presidential spending-cutting authority, which allows the president to transfer excess weapons from the U.S. stockpile.

Currently, it is not known exactly what will be included in the new aid package. Sources of the publication also say that it can be announced as early as Friday, but it is possible that public information will appear only next week.