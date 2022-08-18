The Ministry of Health: The work of medics in the occupation will not be considered as a collaborationism

Doctors who remained in the occupied territories can continue their work. The activities of doctors in the occupation will not be qualified as cooperation with the occupiers.

The head of the Ministry of Health Viktor Lyashko told about this in an interview with "RBK-Ukraine".

"This was our position, which we agreed with the law enforcement agencies, and we made several statements about it. Cooperation with the occupiers for political reasons, which will be recorded, can be considered collaborationism," Lyashko explained.

According to him, the medic will be justified if his steps were necessary for survival.

"Let our people work and provide medical care. Perhaps there will be some things that they will be forced to do, because it is a matter of their survival. This is not cooperation, this is survival. But if a person took the initiative himself, wanted to head some conditionally created "health care department" and supports the occupiers, then it is clear that this is cooperation," the minister added.