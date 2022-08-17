”Naftogaz” was once again unable to agree with the debt holders on the postponement of payments

The Ukrainian state company "Naftogaz" was once again unable to agree with the owners of its debts on the postponement of payments. The company wanted to pay its debts, but the Cabinet of Ministers demands to agree on restructuring.

Interfax writes about it.

According to a notice on the Irish Stock Exchange, the company was able to raise a quorum of debt holders for $335 million due in July 2022. But only 22% of them voted for the restructuring, while at least 75% is needed.

At the same time, there was no quorum for two other debt issues — with repayment in 2024 for €600 million and with repayment in 2026 for $500 million, so repeated meetings will be convened. Naftogaz itself says that at the meeting of debt holders for 2024, 74% were in favor of restructuring, and at the meeting of debt holders for 2026 — 43%.

The next meetings are scheduled for August 31.