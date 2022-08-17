RIA: Viktor Sokolov was appointed as the new commander of the Black Sea Fleet

Vice-Admiral Viktor Sokolov was appointed commander of the Black Sea Fleet, he is now "taking care of things."

This was reported by the Russian state propaganda agency RIA on August 17.

"The order was about his appointment. The submission was made to the members of the military council. There was no public event, and probably there wonʼt be one in connection with the introduction of the "yellow" level of terrorist danger in the city," said the interlocutor of RIA.

Another source of the publication reported that "under the conditions of a special operation, no one is obliged to publicly report such appointments." The Black Sea Fleet does not officially comment on this information at the moment.