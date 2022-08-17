China will send troops to Russia for training. Belarus will also take part in joint maneuvers

The troops of the Peopleʼs Liberation Army of China will take part in the "East-2022" exercises, which will be held on the territory of Russia in the Eastern region from August 30 to September 5.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of the Peopleʼs Republic of China.

The Chinese side said that the military will go to the training to "deepen cooperation with the armed forces of the participating countries, increase the level of strategic coordination and the ability to resist threats."

The agency notes that the deployment of forces "has nothing to do with the current international and regional situation," apparently referring to Russiaʼs invasion of Ukraine.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation previously reported that these will be staff and command exercises with the involvement of aviation and landing forces. The forces of Belarus, India, Tajikistan, Mongolia, and other countries will also take part in the maneuvers.