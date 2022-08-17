The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine asks Germany to respond to Russian propaganda in the publications of Deutsche Welle

The spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Oleg Nikolenko, called on the German government to respond to the promotion of Kremlin propaganda narratives by the Russian service of the German media company Deutsche Welle.

He wrote about it on Facebook.

Nikolenko published screenshots of Deutsche Welle materials with manipulative statements and narratives of Russian politicians and propagandists.

In one of the publications, there was a call to recognize "Ukraine as a terrorist state."

In another publication by the German columnist Peter Sturm, it was claimed that "one mistake by the Ukrainian defenders can provoke a nuclear disaster at the Zaporizhzhia NPP."

Other publications stated that "banning Russians from entering the West will not help defeat Putin." Also, the Russian service DW wrote about the comparison of Zelensky and the first lady with Hitler and Eva Braun in social networks of Russians.

Nikolenko reminded that DW is a state structure financed by German taxpayers.

"At the moment, it is not clear to us why the Russian service of the German broadcaster plays along with Russian propaganda, manipulates quotes and changes concepts regarding the causes and consequences of Russiaʼs aggression against Ukraine. We call on our German partners to react to the narratives of Russian propaganda that are spread in DWʼs materials," wrote the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.